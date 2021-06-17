Police identify deceased in suspicious death investigation; cause of death remains unknown

London police have identified the body of a man found in the SoHo neighbourhood last week but say they are still trying to determine a cause of death.

The body of 40-year-old Benjamin Moishe Van Eck found in a grassy area in London’s SoHo neighbourhood last Wednesday and prompted a suspicious death investigation.

London police say they were called to area around 6:50 a.m. and located a body in a grassy section south of the Colborne Street and Nelson Street intersection.

“While we are unable to share specific details related to the investigation, we can say that evidence at the scene raises suspicions of foul play. However at this time nothing has been ruled out,” said Cst. Sandasha Bough at the time of the discovery.

An autopsy took place on June 10 but police say a cause of death is still undetermined.

Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.