Police identify deceased man found on Tk'emlúps land, confirm homicide investigation

Police have released the identity of the man found deceased on Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc territory near Kamloops over the weekend.

The B.C. RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit said in a news release Thursday that the deceased man was 18-year-old Jagraj Dhinsa.

Dhinsa's body was found was found on Jan. 29 in a rural area near St. Joseph's Cemetery, Tk'emlúps Health Clinic and Tk'emlúps Church on Chilcotin Road, according to police.

Mounties said the cause of his death will not be released "to protect the integrity of the investigation," but added that the BC Coroners Service had conducted an autopsy and confirmed Dhinsa was killed.

“Police are revealing Jagraj Dhinsa’s name to further the developing investigation,” said Insp. Brent Novakoski, in the RCMP release.

“We are asking anyone who had contact with Mr. Dhinsa on Jan. 28 or 29, or who has information that may help investigators in determining Mr. Dhinsa’s activities and whereabouts leading up to his death, to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Police said evidence found near Dhinsa's body linked him to a black 2014 Honda Accord located on Dallas Drive at Lafarge Road in Kamloops. They're now asking anyone with surveillance, cellphone or dash cam video from the area where Dhinsa's body was found, the area where the vehicle was found, or the route between those two points, to get in touch with them.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit can be reached on its information line at 877-987-8477.

Thursday's update from police also included a statement from Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir.

“Our members were distressed with the major incident on our Indian Reserve and we appreciate the collaborative efforts to ensure that there was no immediate threat to those residing in the areas,” Casimir said.

“Our condolences are with the family impacted by this tragic loss and our hope is that they get the answers they seek to honour his life.”