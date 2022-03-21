iHeartRadio

Police identify driver of vehicle that crashed into Maitland River

Police closed Ethel Line between Brandon Road and Newry Road south of Ethel, Ont., on Saturday, March 19, 2022. (CTV London)

Police have identified the driver of a vehicle that ended up in the Maitland River near Ethle, Ont. on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Jose Airza-Gudiel of Huron East.

Police recovered the body on Sunday after the crash around 11 p.m. on Friday near Ethel Line after receiving information about a vehicle that had left the roadway and landed in the river.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. 

12