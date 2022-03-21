Police identify driver of vehicle that crashed into Maitland River

Police have identified the driver of a vehicle that ended up in the Maitland River near Ethle, Ont. on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Jose Airza-Gudiel of Huron East.

Police recovered the body on Sunday after the crash around 11 p.m. on Friday near Ethel Line after receiving information about a vehicle that had left the roadway and landed in the river.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.