Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting

Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.

The deceased are 57-year-old Rita Camilleri, 79-year-old Vittorio Panza, 75-year-old Russell Manock, 71-year-old Helen “Lorraine” Manock and 59-year-old Naveed Dada.

A sixth victim, a 66-year-old woman identified as Doreen Di Nino, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. She remains in hospital.

The victims were all shot sometime Sunday night, on various floors of the building.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said officers were called to 9235 Jane Street, north of Rutherford Road, for an active shooter incident around 7:20 p.m. What officers discovered was described as a “horrendous scene.”

MacSween said the shooter targeted three separate units in the building.

The gunman, who police have identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was fatally shot by an officer in a hallway following an interaction.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which probes incidents involving police in which there has been injury or death, is investigating the shooting of the suspect.

“The man was a resident in the building and the man was using a semiautomatic handgun,” SIU Spokesperson Kristy Denette told reporters on Monday.

Court documents show Villi had a history of legal disputes with the building’s condominium corporation, and they had asked the courts to order him to move out. The case was scheduled to be heard on Monday.

Two of the victims—Naveed and Camilleri—are listed as board directors for the building while court documents show Russell Manock was a former board member.

The husband of Doreen Di Nino told CP24 on Tuesday he believes his wife and the others on the board were targeted by the shooter.

“If you look at the victims that were impacted; all of the deceased, they resided on our board, or previously resided on our board,” John Di Nino said. “And the fact that the gunman approached our unit and targeted my family only leads me to believe that it was a targeted incident."

John Di Nino is also listed as a member of the building’s condo board. He told CP24 that he was present when the gunman pointed a gun at his wife.

“I just keep seeing everything over and over again. Last night I did get a couple hours of sleep but I have to say that it was really nightmare-ish.”

Police have not confirmed any details regarding the motives of the alleged gunman and have not said if specific individuals were targeted.

The condominium management company said in a statement to CTV News Toronto that its thoughts are with the victims, families, and residents at the building.

“We are disheartened that the condominium community we manage was subject to the violent incident that took place Sunday evening,” Sandro Zuliani, president of Crossbridge Condominium Services, said.

“We are thankful to the various First Responders who attended and we are cooperating and providing any assistance we can to the investigating authorities, as the ongoing investigation develops.”

WHO WERE THE VICTIMS?

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, MacSween released a few personal details about each victim on behalf of the families.

Camilleri was a businesswoman who had a contagious laugh and “a zest for life,” MacSween said.

“She loved to travel cook and host for her family and friends who she cared for deeply.”

Panza was Camilleri’s partner, a proud Italian immigrant and a well-respected realtor for 40 years. MacSween added that he had a passion for music and had seven grandchildren.

“He was kind-hearted and a gentle individual.”

Panza was also the grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete. The team released a statement saying they were “shocked and saddened” by the shooting.

“Our hearts go out to Victor and his family, to all the families and friends of those affected, and to the local community.”

Russell and Lorraine Manock were soulmates, family said.

“Russell Manok was the most hardworking, caring, loving father and grandfather, who cherished every moment he spent with his family,” MacSween said.

His partner was described as selfless and generous with a kind soul.

“They were devoted to each other and their family.”

MacSween said the final victim, Dada, spent half his life in Canada, and was dedicated to serving his community.

No updates were released regarding the actual investigation into their deaths; however, MacSween said the victims who were spouses or partners were killed together in the same unit.

“I've been doing this for 34 years and this is probably one of the toughest days or a few days in my career as a as a police officer,” he said.

“It's just extremely difficult and when you hear from the families talking about them as grandparents and spouses and as fathers and grandfathers. It's about as bad as it gets.”

With files from Janice Golding and Beth Macdonell