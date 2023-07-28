iHeartRadio

Police identify fraud suspect


Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

Chatham-Kent police have identified a woman in a fraud investigation.

Police said a victim reported a theft of their wallet on July 23, which subsequently led to the unauthorized use of their debit card at a business located in Tilbury.

Police said they have identified the suspect involved, and thank the public for their assistance during this investigation.

