Ottawa Police say the death of a man on a snowmobile trail near Richmond is being treated as a homicide.

A passerby found the man's body on a trail off of Dobson Lane, near McBean Street, just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Leo Santostefano, 40, of Ottawa.

The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit has not released the cause of death.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who was in the area of McBean Street between 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday and noticed anything suspicious. You can contact the Homicide Unit at 612-236-1222, ext. 5493.

This is the second homicide in Ottawa in 2021.

