Police identify homicide victim in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have identified 18-year-old Joshua Bennett from Etobicoke as the man who was found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.

His death is being treated as a homicide.

An official with Conestoga College confirmed Bennett was enrolled in the school.

Officers responded to a call about an injured man on Paulander Drive around 4:30 a.m Friday. Bennett was found dead outside near a trail in the area.

There was a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day while police investigated.

“This senseless death has no place in our community,” Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin said in a press release. “I want to reassure the community that we have a dedicated team of highly skilled investigators who are working hard to find those responsible.”

Richard McDonald, who lives in the area, said he saw police cars and flashing lights Friday morning, and an officer knocked on his door the same day.

"(I'm) very shocked to hear of this happening in this neighbourhood," he said. "It seems to be a relatively quiet neighbourhood, we have no problems."

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Saturday to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.

