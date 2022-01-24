Police identify Kemptville man who died in snowmobile crash
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Authorities have released the identity of the Kemptville man who died in a weekend snowmobile crash in Limoges, southeast of Ottawa.
The crash happened on a trail east of Des Benevoles Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Monday the driver was Richard Mclean, 51, of Kemptville. A post-mortem examination has been ordered.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
