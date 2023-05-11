Police identify man charged in murder at south Ottawa apartment building
A 44-year-old Ottawa man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to a stabbing death in Ottawa's south end.
Police were called to an apartment building on Carousel Crescent at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a 74-year-old man was found dead.
Just after 12 p.m. Wednesday, CTV News crews captured Ottawa police officers arresting a man on a second-floor balcony of an apartment in the same building. Officers told the man he was under arrest for second-degree murder.
On Thursday, police announced Ahmed Ismail, 44, is facing a charge of second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
The victim has been identified as William Bryant, 74.
Staff Sgt. Stephanie Burns told CTV News Ottawa on Wednesday that investigators believe the victim and the suspect were known to each other.
"At this point, we’re not clear as to why our victim was targeted," Burns said.
This is Ottawa's sixth homicide of the year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
-
