Police identify man charged with murder in death of woman at Richmond Hill residence

Police in York Region have released the name of a man charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman at a Richmond Hill, Ont. residence on Friday.

On Aug. 25, at around 6:35 p.m., police were called to an address on Taylor Mills Drive South for a welfare check.

“Responding officers found an adult male at the residence who required medical attention and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a press release issued Monday.

“An adult female was located inside the home who was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The male, identified as 35-year-old Daniil Matin, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The victim and the accused were known to each other and had previously been in a relationship, according to police.

Police say the victim’s identity is not being released at this time at the request of their family.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

On August 25, at 6:35 p.m., YRP attended a residence on Taylor Mills Dr. S. in Richmond Hill where officers found a deceased woman inside. A 35-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder in connection with her death.

More info here:https://t.co/5I7NqZJ9Rn