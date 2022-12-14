Police identify man fatally shot in Chilliwack neighbourhood Tuesday night

Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in Chilliwack Tuesday night.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a statement Wednesday that 34-year-old Chilliwack resident Michael D’Lerma was killed in the incident.

D'Lerma was known to police, according to IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti. He added that investigators have not yet linked D'Lerma's killing to any other criminal activity.

"At this time, we're still trying to determine the motive for what happened," Pierotti said. "I know that there are rumours going around that this person may have been associated to drug trade, stuff like that. We have yet to determine if that's actually linked to what caused the homicide. We're still working towards that."

The violence unfolded at a home on Windsor Street near Yale Road just before 6 p.m. according to a statement released later that night by Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP.

Officers quickly swarmed the area and found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds.

"The man was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk wrote in the release.

She also confirmed IHIT had been deployed and would be working in partnership with the Chilliwack RCMP.

IHIT is still in the initial evidence gathering phase, but investigators said it appears the shooting was targeted and there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

About an hour after the shooting, a SUV was found on fire near the Tzeachten Sports Field, a ten minute drive from the first crime scene.

"We are aware of the burnt vehicle and are working with Chilliwack RCMP's forensic experts to determine any links," Pierotti told CTV News.

“Investigators are working to determine whether this death has any links to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” wrote Vrolyk.

Police said they were releasing D’Lerma's name in hopes of advancing their investigation. They added that they're specifically looking for witnesses and dash cam video from the 46700-block of Bailey Road, between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IHIT Information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Meanwhile, neighbours say they heard the gunfire.

“I heard the three shots,” said Chilliwack resident Darcy Dumont.

Dumont lives in the neighbourhood with his young family and said it’s time to move.

“I have a five-year-old daughter and this is incident after incident,” he said. “There’s just cops here all night and lights here all night … Enough’s enough. We’re going to put in our notice and get out of here."