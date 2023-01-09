Police identify man fatally stabbed outside Vancouver shelter
A 40-year-old man is dead after being stabbed outside a Vancouver shelter where he was a resident.
The victim died in hospital around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement by the Vancouver Police Department Monday morning.
The man was stabbed “during an altercation with another person near Yukon and West 5th Avenue,” according to VPD.
In an update Tuesday, police identified the victim as Jason Robert St. Anne. They said their investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Chris Davis, the manager of Yukon Street Shelter and Housing Centre, confirmed to CTV News that the murder happened outside his building.
“There is no concern for the public,” Davis said, though police have yet to identify or arrest a suspect.
The Lookout Society operates the centre, which provides meals and shelter to 71 people.
Police are asking anyone with information to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500.
