Police identify man found with fatal gunshot wounds outside Toronto club

Police have identified a man who was fatally gunned down at a social club in Toronto early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road just before 3:30 a.m.

Two victims were located with gunshot wounds outside the club, police said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators identified him Tuesday afternoon as 27-year-old Gidid Mohamed of Toronto.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

Officers could be seen scouring the plaza where the shooting took place for much of the day Tuesday and around 20 evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

A witness in the area told CP24 that he heard arguing nearby and then heard around 13 shots fired.

Police told CTV News that the shooting happened in proximity to a school and a nearby restaurant.

“It's very close – right adjacent to the play yard for the elementary school – which in and of itself is frightening given that we have bullets flying in the vicinity of an elementary school and a residential neighborhood and a main thoroughfare in theCcity of Toronto, and a restaurant across the street,” Acting Inspector Craig Young said.

“I mean, it's just unbelievable that rounds are flying so frequently throughout our city and placing people in peril throughout our city. It’s just unacceptable.”

No arrests have been announced and no suspect information has been released so far.

Investigators are asking anyone with video footage or information to come forward.