Police identify man killed in targeted shooting in Mississauga
Peel police have identified the man killed in what they believe was a targeted shooting in Mississauga on Monday evening.
Police said they responded to calls of shots fired in the area of Dream Crest Road and Alicante Street, west of Terry Fox Way, just after 7:30 p.m.
They arrived to locate 29-year-old Bryan Lara-Alvarez with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, Lara-Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said on Tuesday the incident was believed to be targeted, and there is no evidence to suggest there is a threat to public safety.
No suspect information has been released.
Police continue to ask anyone with information, including surveillance or dashcam video that may have captured the incident, to contact homicide investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
