Police identify man shot and killed inside Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police have identified the man found fatally shot inside a Scarborough apartment on Monday afternoon.

Police said 24-year-old Mark Riley was located with gunshot wounds in a building in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads, south of Lawrence Avenue East, shortly after 12:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Riley is the city’s 58th homicide victim of the year.

Police also found a second man in the building suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

He was taken into custody at the scene before being transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if they were looking for suspects in the shooting.

They continue to ask anyone with information to contact homicide investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.