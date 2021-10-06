Police identify man who allegedly tried to enter Toronto homes at night
Toronto police have identified a man they say has been seen attempting to gain access to several homes in the Leslieville area at night.
Investigators said Tuesday that they had received reports of a man who was frequenting the area of Dundas Street East and Leslie Street between May and October of this year and “targeting” various residences nearby.
Police said the man is typically seen in the area in the evening and in the early hours of the morning trying to get inside of the homes.
Surveillance video and images of the man were released by investigators on Tuesday, and thanks to information provide by the public, police say they believe they have identified him.
Gerard Silas Purcell, 40, of no fixed address, is wanted by police on two counts of attempt break and enter, two counts of prowl by night and one count of criminal harassment.
He is described by police as standing five-feet-10 inches tall, bald, with a medium build.
On a few occasions, the man has been seen travelling on a bicycle, police said.
If seen, police are asking the public to contact them.
