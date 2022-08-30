Police identify one suspect after alleged stabbing at Riverside Drive apartment door

Windsor police have released the identity of a suspect and another photo related to a stabbing at Riverside Drive apartment door.

Police say a random attacker allegedly sprayed a victim with a noxious substance and stabbed them multiple times when they answered the front door.

It happened on Aug. 4, around 2 a.m. in the 8000 block of Riverside Drive.

Police say the victim was inside the apartment. A female suspect knocked on the door. Once the door was opened, a male suspect that was hiding out of sight rushed into the apartment.

The female has been identified as 35-year-old Jessica St. Louis. There is currently an outstanding warrant on file for her arrest in this case.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit continues to investigate this case. Investigators continue asking for any information that may assist in identifying the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.