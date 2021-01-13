After appealing to the public for help, police say they have identified a pedestrian who was critically injured in a collision in Rexdale on Tuesday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to a call for a collision in the area of Finch and Kipling avenues.

A man was reportedly standing on the south curb when a 61-year-old man was driving east on Finch Avenue.

The pedestrian then walked onto the roadway and was struck, police said.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday morning, police said in a news release“despite the best efforts of investigators, the pedestrian has not yet been identified and officers are appealing to the public to help identify him.”

Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, police issued an updated news release stating that the pedestrian has been identified as a 43-year-old man. His name has not been released.