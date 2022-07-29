Police identify pedestrian killed in Fenelon Falls collision
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Christian D'Avino
Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a collision in Fenelon Falls Tuesday afternoon.
Kawartha Lakes OPP said a passing vehicle struck 61-year-old Robert Geroux of Fenelon Falls around 4:30 p.m. while walking on Colborne Street at Francis Street.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police closed the road from County Road 8 to Francis Street for several hours for the investigation.
The collision remains under investigation.
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Recycling truck crashes into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo, driver chargedA driver has been charged after a recycling truck crashed into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo.