Police identify person killed in fatal collision in Lambton County, Tuesday

One person has died and several others have been transported to hospital following a fatal car crash between a passenger vehicle and transport truck in Lambton County.

The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Cameron Wilcox of St. Thomas was pronounced deaseased shortly after emergency crews arrived on scene.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region early Tuesday afternoon, the area of Courtright Line at Inwood Road, located west of Alvinston, Ont., is closed while police investigate. Police say motorists should expect the closure to last for several hours, and as of 9:15 p.m., the area was still closed off.

Six people were transported to hospital.

The crash caused a tanker truck to take out a utility pole, which later ended up in a ditch near to a culvert, while the passenger vehicle wound up in a ditch on the other side of the road, according to CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell, who was on scene.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Police continue to investigate.

— With files from CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell