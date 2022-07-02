Police identify Saanich, B.C., gunmen as 22-year-old twin brothers

Mounties on Vancouver Island have publicly identified the two gunmen killed during a shootout with police at a bank in Saanich on Tuesday.

The suspects were 22-year-old twin brothers Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, the BC RCMP's Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit confirmed at a news conference Saturday morning.

The twins are from Duncan, B.C., and their family is cooperating with the investigation and has asked for privacy, said BC RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé.

Neither man had a criminal record and were not previously known to police, he added.

"We understand that the release of the names of the two deceased may answer the who, but there are still many questions and investigation efforts that need to take place in order to fully understand what took place and why," Bérubé said.

"The motive behind the armed robbery and subsequent exchange of gunfire with police has not yet been determined."

CTV News Vancouver Island has confirmed that the now-deleted Instagram account @isaacauchterlonie867 belonged to Isaac Auchterlonie.

The account featured several posts that used anti-government hashtags, interspersed with shots of nature, rifles and ammunition.

Bérubé added that investigators believe there may be people who have more information about the brothers who have not yet spoken to police.

"We need those people to come forward," he said.

Bérubé did not have an update on the condition of the three officers injured in the incident who remained in hospital as of Thursday. He referred questions about those officers to the Saanich and Victoria police departments.

Police, including officers from the heavily armed Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, were called to the Bank of Montreal branch on Shelbourne Street in Saanich around 11 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a bank robbery.

Officers encountered the two suspects as they were leaving the bank, and a shootout ensued.

The suspects were killed and six officers were injured. While police initially said they were investigating the possibility of a third suspect involved in the robbery attempt, Bérubé said Saturday that investigators now believe the Auchterlonie brothers were the only suspects in the bank.

Investigators continue to look into whether anyone else was involved or associated with the incident, he said.

After the initial exchange of gunfire, police found "improvised explosive devices" inside the suspects' vehicle, which they've since described as a white, four-door 1992 Toyota Camry with two black racing stripes over its hood and roof.

Bérubé said Saturday that police had confirmed that the Auchterlonie brothers were associated with the vehicle, and said investigators have received several calls and tips about the car.