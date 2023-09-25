Police identify stabbing victim found near Finch Station

Toronto police have now identified the 23-year-old man fatally stabbed near Finch Station Sunday.

In a news release issued Monday, police said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

Officers said a man was stabbed and was found laying in the southbound curb lane on Yonge Street in that area.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officers identified the victim as Joyous Magdirila of Toronto.

The investigation is ongoing, and Toronto police’s Homicide Unit asks witnesses and those with dash cam footage to come forward.

'INCREDIBLY VIOLENT WEEKEND'

Magdirila’s death was one of several violent incidents over the weekend.

Two unidentified male victims were also fatally shot late Saturday night in separate incidents. One of the deceased was found in the area of Mount Olive and Kipling Avenue while the other was located less than a 10 minute drive away near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West.

“Six people were struck by gunfire, and two of them succumbed to their injuries,” Toronto Chief of Police Myron Demkiw told CP24 on Monday afternoon.

“An incredibly violent weekend, and we certainly acknowledge the concerns of the community and it is our concern as a police service, as we try to work very hard with our communities, to ensure community safety and wellbeing. We are a city that is, in fact, seeing a decrease in gun violence over the course of the year. And we can say this weekend reminded us of the need to stay laser focused on our efforts to ensure community safety and well-being, (and) tackling gun and gang violence in our city.”

In 72 hrs, we received 14,428 calls for service & officers successfully managed multiple protests, 8 shootings, 3 homicides & a major security event supporting a visit by the Ukrainian President. Our officers use their training everyday & are committed to the public’s safety. pic.twitter.com/2gfhIewPgE

With files from CP24’s Joanna Lavoie