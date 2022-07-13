Police identify suspect wanted for alleged assault of elderly woman at TTC station
Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the alleged assault of an 85-year-old woman at a Toronto subway station last week.
The incident happened at Kipling Station on July 7. Officers were called to the Line 2 TTC station for an assault at around 11:15 a.m.
According to Toronto police, a man assaulted an 85-year-old woman and then fled.
The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.
Police released images to the public following the incident and announced Wednesday that they have since identified a suspect.
Police said 35-year-old Kelon Peters of Toronto is wanted for aggravated assault, fraud in relation to fares and breach of probation.
Police say Peters is considered violent and dangerous and anyone who locates him should contact police rather than approach him.
-
-
When will Alberta expand fourth dose eligibility?Although many provinces across Canada now allow adults to book in for their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines, Alberta has still not expanded its eligibility.
-
$300,000 damage after house fire on County Road 42Damage is estimated at $300,000 after a house fire on County Road 42.
-
Nova Scotian children aged six months to four years old can soon receive COVID-19 vaccineNova Scotian children aged six months to four years old will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 shot for infants and preschoolers.
-
Canadian dollar falls to a 20-month low after supersized interest rate hikeThe loonie hit a 20-month low, one day after the Bank of Canada announced its largest interest rate hike since 1998.
-
-
Third suspect charged in fatal Father's Day shooting in TorontoA third suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man during an exceedingly violent Father’s Day in Toronto is now in custody, police say.
-
Licence plates recovered from vehicle stolen during private sale in BarriePolice say licence plates from a vehicle recently stolen in Barrie were found on another stolen car less than a week after the theft.
-
Man dead after targeted shooting in Surrey neighbourhood, RCMP sayA shooting in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Thursday morning has left one man dead, according to Mounties.