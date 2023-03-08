Police identify suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault in Toronto's PATH network
Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Toronto’s underground PATH system last weekend.
Toronto police are seeking an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Samoual Elamam.
On March 5, just before 10 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted near the St. Andrew subway station.
Officers say the victim walked into the PATH network at Wellington Street when the suspect struck up a conversation with her before allegedly sexually assaulting her.
Police said the victim tried to escape, but a struggle ensued, and the suspect allegedly continued to assault her until someone walked by and interrupted.
The suspect fled the scene, running away through the PATH.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
