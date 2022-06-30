Police identify teen cyclist involved in fatal crash
Police continue to investigate after a fatal collision involving a cyclist claimed the life of a 17-year-old from Crediton.
OPP were called to the scene on Crediton Road around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. The cyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cyclist has been identified as Brody Feltz, 17.
“He was a very fun guy and he always liked to drive around in his truck and four-wheeler. Brody loved to play with his little sister and his puppy. He was always the life of the party and he would do anything for his friends and family,” Brody’s girlfriend, Paige Plantenga said.
Huron County OPP, along with members from the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team continues to investigate.
Crediton Road reopened for the public Friday morning.
Any person with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
