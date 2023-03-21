Police identify third person wanted in weapons investigation

London police have identified the third person wanted in relation to a weapons investigation in the city earlier this month.

Jamie Edward Muir, 39, has not been located and police say he is wanted in relation to occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Muir is considered armed and dangerous and if seen, police say to call 9-1-1 immediately.

On March 1, reports of gunshots in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East were being investigated.

One man was arrested at the scene and a loaded firearm was seized.

A 29-year-old man and 30-year-old man have already been arrested.