Homicide detectives have identified a 25-year-old man who was stabbed to death in a Scarborough apartment tower on Wednesday evening.

At 5:09 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were called to a building at 2495 Eglinton Avenue East, between Midland Avenue and the Kennedy GO Station, for a report of a stabbing inside.

Inside, they located 25-year-old Mohamed Jeylani of Minnesota suffering from life-threatening trauma.

He was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing 5'11", aged 20-25 years, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded top and light coloured pants.

He was last spotted near Eglinton and Midland avenues two minutes after police were first called to the scene.

Detectives said Wednesday the incident appears to be targeted.

Jeylani’s death is Toronto’s first homicide of the year, and the latest in the year the city has ever recorded its first homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400.