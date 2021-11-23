Police identify Truro, N.S. homicide victim as 53-year-old Troy Douglas Whidden

Police in Truro, N.S. have identified the homicide victim who was found dead in his apartment on Nov. 21.

Troy Douglas Whidden, 53, was found unresponsive at his residence located at 125 Arthur St. in Truro.

Following further investigation, the Truro Police Service ruled the death a homicide on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

"Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Truro Police Service Criminal Investigation Division at 902-895-5351 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)," wrote Truro police in a news release on Tuesday.