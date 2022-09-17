Police identify unknown deceased man

After asking the public for help, Winnipeg police have discovered the identity of a man who died last month.

On Thursday, police had asked for help identifying an unknown man who had been found in medical distress outside a restaurant at 1186 Main Street on Aug. 5. The man was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Investigators received numerous tips from the public that helped identify the man. Officers have since met with his family, and notified next of kin.