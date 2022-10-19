Police identify victim in fatal crash near Guelph

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released the name of the person pronounced dead at the scene of a collision near Guelph earlier this week.

Emergency responders were called to a crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck at the intersection of Wellington Road 32 and Fife Road around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

One of the passengers in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. They have now been identified as 38-year-old Hema Priya Loganathan.

The three other occupants of the sedan were transported to a trauma centre. Police say the driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries.

The crash has renewed calls for safety measures at the intersection busy rural intersection.