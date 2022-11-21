Police identify victim killed in crash near Mitchell, Ont.

The driver killed in a crash near Mitchell, Ont. Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Mathew Kuilboer of London, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they were called to the fatal collision on Road 180 at Line 32, 10 minutes northwest of Mitchell, around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say Kuilboer’s pickup truck collided with a commercial vehicle. Kuilboer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roads around the crash were closed for around four hours Monday afternoon. They reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

CLEARED: Line 32 between Perth Road 181 and Perth Road 179, and Perth Road 180 between Line 28 and #Hwy8 in #PerthCounty: all roadways have reopened. ^jb