Police identify victim of fatal crash in La Peche, Que.

Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in La Pêche, Que. over the weekend.

MRC des Collines Police said the driver of an off-road motocross bike was killed in a collision with an SUV on Lac Sinclair Road Saturday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Owen Hawkins, 19, of Chelsea, Que.

According to police, Hawkins was travelling behind the SUV but, at some point, the driver of the SUV made a U-turn and the motocross bike hit the SUV.

"Several elements are at stake to explain the reasons of this accident," the police said in a release, adding that a mechanical inspection of the bike is underway.

MRC des Collines Police spokesperson Martin Fournel told CTV News Ottawa that the off-road vehicle was not supposed to be on the public road under the Quebec Highway Safety Code and that the driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old woman from Gatineau, did not see the motocross coming from behind.

The driver and her passenger were travelling slowly, looking for property for sale at the time of the crash, Fournel said.

Fournel said, at this time, charges are not expected to be laid.

This is the third fatal crash in the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais so far this year.