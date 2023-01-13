Police identify victim of fatal crash near Clinton, Ont.

OPP in Huron County have identified the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Central Huron on Thursday.

Michael Oakes, 44, of Central Huron was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

Just before 1 p.m., police responded to the crash on Huron Road where a pick-up truck, a car and a transport truck were all involved in the collision.

The driver of the pick-up truck reported minor injuries at the scene and the driver of the transport truck reported no injuries.

Police continue to investigate.