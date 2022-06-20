Police identify victim of fatal Etobicoke shooting
CP24 Web Content Writer
Joshua Freeman
Toronto police have identified a man who died following a double shooting in Etobicoke last week.
Police responded to a shooting near Scarlett Road and Scarlettwoods Court at around 10:40 p.m. on June 17 after gunshots were heard in the area.
Police found a man with a gunshot wound and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim Monday as 27-year-old Bryan Bernard of Toronto.
Another man was injured in the shooting and walked into a nearby hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said Monday that they continue to urge any possible witnesses or anyone with video from the area at the time of the shooting to contact investigators.
