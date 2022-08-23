Police identify victim of Jarvis Avenue homicide; investigation into assaults continues

The Winnipeg Police Service has released the name of a woman recently found dead in an apartment on Jarvis Avenue on Monday.

Danielle Dawn Ballantyne, 36, has been identified as the victim, and police said they’re investigating her death as a homicide.

Ballantyne was found dead in an apartment in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. Monday. Her death is the 33rd homicide in Winnipeg this year.

No arrests have been made, and the homicide unit continues to investigate.

POINT DOUGLAS ASSAULTS CONNECTED: WPS

The Winnipeg Police Service also released additional information about a series of assaults in the Point Douglas neighbourhood Monday morning that sent three men to hospital.

The victims, all men in their 50s, were found with serious injuries between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. One man was found in a parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street, one was found in the 600 block of Main Street, and the third was found in the area near Logan Street and the Disraeli Freeway.

Two of the men remain in critical condition in hospital, while the third is in stable condition.

Police said Monday they believe all three assaults are related and the person or people responsible are connected to all three. No suspects have been arrested.

Police said they believe there are more victims.

“Investigators believe more victims were assaulted and have not yet spoken to police,” they said in a news release.

The homicide unit is assisting the major crimes unit with the investigation.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Kayla Rosen