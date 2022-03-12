Police identify victim of North Vancouver Superstore shooting as well-known gangster

Police have identified the victim of Friday’s fatal shooting outside of a North Vancouver grocery store as a well-known gangster.

Authorities were called to the Real Canadian Superstore on Seymour Boulevard just after 2:45 p.m. They arrived to find 34-year-old Milad Rahimi suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries.

“Mr. Rahimi was known to police, and we believe this was a targeted shooting,” said Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“We’re hoping to speak with Mr. Rahimi’s friends and associates in an effort to build a timeline leading up to the days of this murder,” Dhesi said.

In 2008, Rahimi was arrested in Vancouver in relation to a violent kidnapping, however all charges against him were later stayed.

Investigators say it’s too early to say if this incident was related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, but they say Rahimi had gang ties at the local, national and international levels.

“This is an individual who has had ties historically to the United Nations gang and many other gangs, including gangs in conflict with the United Nations gang,” said Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton of the Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit of B.C.

“This is undoubtedly going to be a very complex, long investigation involving dozens of officers and multiple agencies,” added Houghton.

Authorities have also released dash cam video of a dark blue, newer model Mazda fleeing the scene moments after the shooting.

"We believe the suspect fled north on Seymour Boulevard and then turned westbound on Mount Seymour Boulevard,” said Dhesi.

Investigators say they have since determined that the plates on the vehicle were stolen.

“'North Vancouver is a safe community, but we are not immune. We're not immune to the type of violence we saw yesterday," said Sgt. Peter DeVries of North Vancouver RCMP.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of the Real Canadian Superstore and Seymour Blvd and Mount Seymour Parkway on Friday between 2:30 and 3 p.m. and has surveillance or dash cam video to contact IHIT immediately.