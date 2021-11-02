Police identify victim of Oct. 27 collision on Hwy. 63

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the person who was killed Oct. 27 in a collision on Highway 63.

Pierre Rozzi, 52, from the nearby community of Redbridge, was killed when a westbound SUV and an eastbound grader collided.

Rozzi was found dead inside the SUV, police said.

The OPP's technical traffic collision investigators and the Office of the Chief Coroner - Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are involved in the investigation, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the North Bay OPP at 705- 495- 3878, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.