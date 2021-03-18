Police have released the identity of the woman shot and killed inside a Downtown Eastside social housing building early Wednesday morning.

Shania Paulson, 24, was shot inside the Arco Hotel on West Pender Street just before 4 a.m., Vancouver police said in a news release Thursday.

The Vancouver Police Department's homicide unit is investigating and no arrests have been made, police said, adding that anyone with information on the shooting should call detectives at 604-717-2500.

The Arco Hotel is a social housing building, but police said Wednesday that it was unclear if the victim was a resident there or not. She was found in a common area of the building, police said.

Paulson's death is Vancouver's third homicide of 2021.