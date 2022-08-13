Police identify victim, say targeted shooting in Maple Ridge related to drugs, but not gangs

Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man shot and killed in Maple Ridge on Friday in hopes of identifying further "witnesses and associates" of the victim.

Thirty-three-year-old Cory William Thomas was gunned down at a home in the 11900 block of 216 Street in Maple Ridge Friday morning, according to a statement from the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

IHIT said it believes Thomas was targeted in the shooting, which spokesperson Sgt. David Lee described as "an isolated incident."

Though the investigation is in its early stages, police believe the shooting was "connected to the local drug trade," but not associated with the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, IHIT said.

Officers were called to the home around 11:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found Thomas suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Thomas' activities or surveillance video from the area around 216 Street, Lougheed Highway and Dewdney Trunk Road to contact them.

“We are speaking to witnesses and providing support and victim services to those affected,” Lee said.

Tips can be provided by calling 877-551-4448 or emailing ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.