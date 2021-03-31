Police identify victims of deadly Oshawa house fire

Durham police have identified the victims who died in a fire that tore through a stretch of row homes in Oshawa last week.

The deadly fire broke out at the row homes on Olive Avenue at around 1 a.m. on March 22.

Following hours of searching, emergency crews recovered the bodies of two adults and two children from the rubble.

Last week, family and friends identified the two children who died to CTV News Toronto as siblings Cristian Duguay-Sterling, 11, and Lucas Duguay-Sterling, 9.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police confirmed that information and identified the adult victims as 66-year-old Terrence Pottie and 57-year-old Paul LeBlanc of Oshawa.

The major crime unit has launched a formal probe into the fire after police received information at the scene that the incident could be an arson.

Police are continuing to investigate.