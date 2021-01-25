Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victims of two fatal snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario.

Police said a 24-year-old man died Friday on a trail near Weslemkoon Lake Road, east of Silva Lake, about 80 km southeast of Bancroft.

The victim has been identified as Jamie Ferguson, of Prince Edward County.

The single-vehicle collision remains under investigation.

On Saturday, OPP were called to a crash between a snowmobile and a car in South Stormont Township. The driver of the snowmobile was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been Yanick Tremblay, 44, of South Stormont.

That crash is also under investigation.

A third snowmobile crash on the weekend resulted in serious injuries to two people.

On Sunday, two people riding a snowmobile were injured in a collision with a motor vehicle near Alexandria. The male driver of the snowmobile was transported to hospital with critical injuries, while his female passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.