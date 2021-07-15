Police identify woman killed in basement apartment in Toronto's west end

Police have released the identity of Toronto’s latest homicide victim.

Kim Gagne, 33, was found in a basement apartment in the Weston and Albion roads area on Wednesday morning as police responded to a wellness check call.

She was found suffering from “significant injuries” and while life-saving efforts were attempted, she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

So far no arrests have been made in connection with the homicide and police said in a news release on Thursday that the investigation is “ongoing.”

The owner of the home previously told CP24 that a man and his girlfriend lived in the basement apartment, though it is unclear whether Gagne was the female tenant.

She is Toronto’s 31st homicide victim of 2021.