Police identify woman, teen killed at Ottawa home

Ottawa police have identified the mother and her daughter who were stabbed to death at an Alta Vista home on Monday night.

Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night, police said Wednesday afternoon.

A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured, and remains in hospital.

Police say a 21-year-old man shot by officers responding to the call was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Neighbours told CTV News Ottawa on Tuesday that a woman and her two daughters lived at the home.

"The three lived there. They had a little dog but they were coming and going three or four times a day I would see them," said Les, a neighbour who asked not to use his last name, adding the mother worked from home.

The Alta Vista Community Association expressed condolences to the family and loved ones of the two victims, identifying the victims as a mother and daughter.

"These two people were well known, long-time members of our community and many of our neighbours and friends will be affected."

Anne-Marie Ready worked as a Trade Commissioner with Global Affairs Canada. Ready previously worked as a program analyst with the Embassy of Canada to Peru and as a senior development officer with the High Commission of Canada to Barbados.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed the "tragic death" of an employee, but did not name Ready.

"We extend our deepest sympathies, as well as our thoughts to the family, relatives, and to all those close to the deceased," Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Jason Kung said in a statement.

"Officials from our department are reaching out in support of relatives and colleagues affected by this tragic event. We would not comment further on the details of this tragedy, as the police investigation is ongoing."

The Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the police-involved shooting at the home.

A 911 call came in from a home on Anoka Street at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday.

"On the call, screaming was heard, as well as information that someone had been stabbed," the SIU said Monday.

The SIU says when officers arrived on the scene; they saw a man stabbing a woman on the road.

"When the man did not heed orders to drop the knife, three officers discharged their firearms. The man was struck, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene," the SIU said in a statement.

The 19-year-old woman seriously injured was struck by police gunfire, according to investigators.

The bodies of the two women were found in the area.