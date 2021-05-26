Police identify woman who allegedly spat at Saanich school employee, told students pandemic was fake

Saanich police say they have identified a woman who allegedly told children that COVID-19 was fake and spat at a school employee earlier this month.

The incident occurred on May 14, when police say the woman walked onto school grounds and spoke with children who were outside for recess.

When the woman was confronted by a school staff member, she allegedly spat at the employee's face.

Police say the woman has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been laid in connection with the incident.

Saanich police said the school where the incident took place would not be named.