Police in Amherstburg investigate indecent act following trail incident

A man who allegedly exposed himself while walking on a trail has been arrested, officers are asking anyone who may have had a similar encounter to come forward.

Officers responded to the Cypher Systems Group Greenway public trail in Amherstburg Saturday around 8:30 a.m. for a report of an “indecent act” that had just occurred.

An adult man reported that a man, who he did not know, exposed himself while on the trail.

Police obtained a description of the suspect who was then quickly located and arrested without incident.

A 22-year-old Amherstburg man is now facing a charge of committing an indecent act in public.

Officers believe the suspect has been going to the same area of the trails often before this particular incident and there is the potential that other victims exist.

“A reminder that suspicious behaviour should always be reported to police immediately. In an emergency always call 911,” a Windsor Police Service news release says.

The WPS Amherstburg detachment’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with a similar experience to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police service - Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Unit at 519-736-2252 ext. 230, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com