Police in Bathurst, N.B., renew call for info from the public about missing girl

Police in Bathurst, N.B., continue to seek information from the public that could help their investigation into the disappearance of Madison Roy-Boudreau.

The 14-year-old girl has been missing since May 11 and police have said they consider the search a criminal investigation.

Sgt. Julie Daigle said today in an interview several experienced investigators have been assigned solely to the investigation.

She says police are getting tips and questions about the investigation from the public.

In response, the force said today in a statement they believe the girl's disappearance is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the population.

They say the public should be assured that the police would never withhold information to protect an investigation at the expense of public safety.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2021.