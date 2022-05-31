Police in Blind River say suspect set up camp on town property, refused to leave

A suspect from Ottawa is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police were called to the tourist information property on Causley Street in Blind River.

In a news release, the OPP said the incident took place May 30 when an individual set up camp on municipal land. They refused to leave when asked by a town employee.

"A short time later police arrived, the individual again refused to leave and was subsequently arrested," police said.

A 53-year-old from Ottawa is charged with mischief, obstructing police and refusing to leave a premise. They will appear in court July 7 in Elliot Lake.