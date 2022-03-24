Police in Blind River seize grenades, smoke bombs, ammo, more than 80 firearms

Ontario Provincial Police in East Algoma uncovered a large cache of weapons recently when they responded to a report of a disturbance at a Blind River residence.

Police responded just after 7:30 a.m. March 16 to a call on Youngfox Road in the Town of Blind River. They received information that allowed them to get a search warrant for a residence, and raided the premises with help from crime unit, canine unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services and the RCMP.

"Police located and seized over 80 firearms, which included prohibited, restricted and non-restricted firearms, as well as various types of ammunition, high capacity magazines, rifle parts/barrels, suppressors, smokeless powder, flares, primers, grenades and explosives," police said in a news release Thursday.

A 57-year-old suspect from Blind River has been charged with numerous firearms charges, as well as possession of explosives and prohibited ammunition.

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on March 16 and was remanded into custody.