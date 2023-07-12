Police in Cantley, Que. arrest armed, barricaded man after 3-hour standoff

Police in Cantley, Que. have arrested a man who allegedly confronted officers with a weapon during a three-hour standoff.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said in a news release Wednesday that officers were called to a home on Highway 307 at around 3:30 p.m. for a wellness check. The suspect allegedly confronted officers with an unspecified weapon and barricaded himself inside.

Police set up a security perimeter around the area and closed the highway between Cardinal and Whissell roads.

Officers were able to make contact with the man by telephone and eventually talked him into leaving the home. He was arrested and will face charges that police say have yet to be determined.

The incident ended at around 6:20 p.m. and the highway reopened by 6:45 p.m.

Police said no other information would be provided. The man's identity has not been released.