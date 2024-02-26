Police in East Hants, N.S., issue 66 tickets to drivers in one day

RCMP in East Hants, N.S., issued 66 tickets to drivers last Thursday.

Police were patrolling communities in Enfield, Milford and Shubenacadie to enforce traffic laws, according to a news release from the RCMP.

As a result, the police issued 66 tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act, including:

10 for driving without valid inspection sticker or certificate

nine for driving without insurance

nine for driving an unregistered vehicle

eight for driving with a suspended licence

six for using a hand-held cellular device while driving

five for driving above the posted speed limit

five for not wearing a seat belt

Officers also issued three charges under the Criminal Code:

two for driving while prohibited

one for refusal or failure to provide a breath sample

