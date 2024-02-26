Police in East Hants, N.S., issue 66 tickets to drivers in one day
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jacob Moore
RCMP in East Hants, N.S., issued 66 tickets to drivers last Thursday.
Police were patrolling communities in Enfield, Milford and Shubenacadie to enforce traffic laws, according to a news release from the RCMP.
As a result, the police issued 66 tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act, including:
- 10 for driving without valid inspection sticker or certificate
- nine for driving without insurance
- nine for driving an unregistered vehicle
- eight for driving with a suspended licence
- six for using a hand-held cellular device while driving
- five for driving above the posted speed limit
- five for not wearing a seat belt
Officers also issued three charges under the Criminal Code:
- two for driving while prohibited
- one for refusal or failure to provide a breath sample
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Alliston Pizza Hut owner takes action against food insecurityFood insecurity is a rising issue across Simcoe County, with many families unable to put a meal on the table, so an Alliston Pizza Hut franchise owner decided to take action to help those unable to pay.
-
-
A Toronto street pole is now covered in LEGO. Here’s whyA mundane street pole in Toronto is getting attention as a community of artists builds a tower of LEGO – five feet and counting – around it.
-
P.E.I. Greens still looking for more time, despite losing opposition status decisionAfter weeks of speculation, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly in P.E.I. ruled the liberal caucus will retain the status of official opposition while the Green party will remain the third party, despite both parties being tied for second place following a recent by-election.
-
New survey finds one third of food charities turn people away due to demandLocal food charities are anticipating a busy year ahead as the demand for support continues to rise.
-
Trillium Line hits another delay, opening pushed back through the summerOC Transpo officials say the north-south Trillium Line could hit yet another delay, with the timeline for opening being potentially extended into the summer.
-
2nd Toronto cop pleads guilty for unlawful arrest of Black U of T student mistaken for suspect, repeatedly stunnedA second cop has pleaded guilty in the case of a young Black man who was detained, Tasered, and had a knee placed on his neck after Toronto police officers mistook him for a suspect in a 2021 robbery investigation.
-
'Tax cap' pitched by Windsor councillor to curb big budgetsWith higher than standard property tax increases in municipalities across Essex County, the province and the country in 2024, one Windsor city councillor believes he has the answer: a property tax cap.
-
Maple syrup season thriving during 'weird' weatherThe sap is flowing quickly at sugar bushes across Ontario.